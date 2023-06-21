ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 24,491 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,491 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in 2U by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,476 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in 2U by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,571,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 786,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $4,000,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 2U by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 519,324 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWOU stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.66 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

