ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $203,000 Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 26.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

