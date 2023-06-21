ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines
In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance
Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.55 EPS for the current year.
Blueprint Medicines Company Profile
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.