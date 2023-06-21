ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.55 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

