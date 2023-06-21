Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.20.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.