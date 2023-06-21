Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 79900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.48 million during the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,653.80%. Analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

