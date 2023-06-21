Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after buying an additional 222,805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDRR opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $550.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

