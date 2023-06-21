Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.37. 5,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $48.08 million, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAG. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 260.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected firms located globally. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMAG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

