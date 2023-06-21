Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Shares Up 4.1%

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.79. 119,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 358,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Finance Of America Companies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $156.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Finance Of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $140.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Finance Of America Companies

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 96.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

