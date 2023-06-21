Financial Analysis: EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY) versus Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY – Get Rating) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EFG International and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EFG International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

Profitability

This table compares EFG International and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EFG International N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 12.19% 3.20% 0.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EFG International and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EFG International N/A N/A N/A C$0.14 66.55 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $68.70 billion 1.23 $8.26 billion $0.68 10.10

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than EFG International. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EFG International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

EFG International pays an annual dividend of C$0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. EFG International pays out 128.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group beats EFG International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EFG International

EFG International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, wealth management, and asset management services. It offers investment solutions, including discretionary mandates, structured products, trading services, and Islamic solutions; wealth planning and trust services; credit and financing services, such as Islamic, property, and investment financing; and eBanking services, including mobile banking and security services. The company also provides other banking services consisting of custody, foreign exchange and treasury, and trading services, as well as accounts and cards, and metals; and supports independent asset managers to set up private label funds. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, and the Middle East. EFG International AG was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments. The company offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers. It also provides M&As and real estate-related services; digital-based financial services; credit cards; and trust banking and securities products and services, as well as engages in the lending, fund settlement, and foreign exchange businesses. In addition, it offers corporate, investment, and transaction banking services for large corporate and financial institutions; asset management and administration services for corporations and pension funds; loans, deposits, fund transfers, and investments services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, as well as corporate customers; fixed income instruments, currencies, equities, and other investment products; originates and distributes of financial products; and provides treasury services. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

