Financial Contrast: SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) vs. Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Rating) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SHL Telemedicine alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A Oncology Institute -17.41% -26.61% -12.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SHL Telemedicine and Oncology Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHL Telemedicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Oncology Institute 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Oncology Institute has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. Given Oncology Institute’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than SHL Telemedicine.

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and Oncology Institute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oncology Institute $252.48 million 0.18 $150,000.00 ($0.71) -0.85

Oncology Institute has higher revenue and earnings than SHL Telemedicine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of SHL Telemedicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Oncology Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Oncology Institute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oncology Institute beats SHL Telemedicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHL Telemedicine

(Get Rating)

SHL Telemedicine Ltd is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine solutions, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases. Its solutions for healthcare professionals include: CHF monitoring service which supports patients suffering from Congestive Heart Failure; COPD monitoring service that supports patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Readmission Solutions for reducing heart-related readmissions. SHL Telemedicine Ltd is based in Israel.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SHL Telemedicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHL Telemedicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.