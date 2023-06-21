Financial Survey: Shop Apotheke Europe (OTC:SHPPF) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTC:SHPPF – Get Rating) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shop Apotheke Europe and High Tide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shop Apotheke Europe 0 0 1 0 3.00 High Tide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus price target of C$90.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.71%. Given Shop Apotheke Europe’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shop Apotheke Europe is more favorable than High Tide.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shop Apotheke Europe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A High Tide $439.82 million 0.21 -$55.74 million ($0.72) -1.74

This table compares Shop Apotheke Europe and High Tide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shop Apotheke Europe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than High Tide.

Profitability

This table compares Shop Apotheke Europe and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shop Apotheke Europe N/A N/A N/A High Tide -13.82% -7.25% -4.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of High Tide shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of High Tide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shop Apotheke Europe beats High Tide on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

About High Tide

(Get Rating)

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company operates data analytics service platform, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of January 9, 2023, it operated 151 retail locations in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.