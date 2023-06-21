Finning International (TSE:FTT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.30

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$40.30 and last traded at C$40.23, with a volume of 74377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.29.

Finning International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71. The stock has a market cap of C$6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.51.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 3.7390892 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

See Also

