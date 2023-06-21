First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) PT Raised to C$0.80 at HC Wainwright

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE FF opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. First Mining Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$145.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.26.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First Mining Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

