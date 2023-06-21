First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FAN opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $280.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.