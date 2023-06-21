First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Trading Up 1.7%

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 385,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,150,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of First Wave BioPharma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm is involved in a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

