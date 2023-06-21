FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Lessened by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of FE opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

