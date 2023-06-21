Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

NYSE:FSI opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,429,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $72,336.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,416,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,429,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,141 shares of company stock worth $146,427 in the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

(Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.