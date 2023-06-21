Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £142.27 ($182.05).
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £180 ($230.33) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($206.22) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($171.47) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a £140 ($179.14) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment
In other news, insider John Bryant purchased 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of £156.07 ($199.71) per share, with a total value of £791,274.90 ($1,012,507.87). 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.3 %
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
Read More
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.