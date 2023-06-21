Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £142.27 ($182.05).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £180 ($230.33) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($206.22) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($171.47) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a £140 ($179.14) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider John Bryant purchased 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of £156.07 ($199.71) per share, with a total value of £791,274.90 ($1,012,507.87). 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LON:FLTR opened at £161.65 ($206.85) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £157.43 and its 200 day moving average price is £139.20. The company has a market capitalization of £28.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9,398.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 7,340 ($93.92) and a 52-week high of £168.32 ($215.38).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

