Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,139,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $27,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLYW. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after buying an additional 2,924,057 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Flywire by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Flywire by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flywire Stock Up 4.0 %

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $32,379.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 377,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,661.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $663,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,321,487.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO David R. King sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $32,379.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,661.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,501,060 shares of company stock worth $134,393,318. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -106.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

