Franklin Covey (FC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $61.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Franklin Covey Stock Performance
NYSE FC opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $505.53 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Several research firms recently commented on FC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
