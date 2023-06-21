Franklin Covey (FC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $61.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FC opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $505.53 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 52.2% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at $3,082,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47,155 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

