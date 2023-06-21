Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in UGI were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in UGI by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.19%.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

