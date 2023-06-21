Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 299.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

