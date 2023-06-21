Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 1,016 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,299,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,511,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,604,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,617,000 after acquiring an additional 820,074 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $39.67.

Insider Activity

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Valvoline Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.