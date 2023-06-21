Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $242.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.30. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $246.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

