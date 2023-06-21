Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $139.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.