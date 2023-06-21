Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

EMR stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

