Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.7% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,332 shares of company stock worth $10,317,543 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.9 %

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.