Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $46.99.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

