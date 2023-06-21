Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,615,000 after buying an additional 50,588 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after buying an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,125,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $340,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $115.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $119.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

