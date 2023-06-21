Fulton Bank N.A. Has $312,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,443,000 after buying an additional 599,089 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after buying an additional 545,464 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,742,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.20 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,297 shares of company stock valued at $776,066 and have sold 21,278 shares valued at $1,890,358. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

