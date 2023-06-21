Fulton Bank N.A. Has $358,000 Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $399.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.43 and a 200-day moving average of $416.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

