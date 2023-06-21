Fulton Bank N.A. Has $362,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in State Street by 16.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in State Street by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

State Street Stock Performance

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.21.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

