Fulton Bank N.A. Has $372,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 62.6% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 154,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 59,549 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Exelon by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

