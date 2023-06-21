Fulton Bank N.A. Has $393,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.