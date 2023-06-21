Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CYBR. Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.33.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

