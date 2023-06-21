Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $371,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $233,000. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 21.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 27.5% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BX opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.