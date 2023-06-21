Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 251 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.65. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $69.56 and a one year high of $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,967 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,550. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

