Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 3,793 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $3,940,226.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $3,940,226.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,994,425.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,583 shares of company stock valued at $22,326,634 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

ELF opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.23. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $109.05.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.