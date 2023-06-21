Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,273,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,110,000 after purchasing an additional 68,398 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $261,300,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $101.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average is $104.82. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

