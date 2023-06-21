Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 110 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,132,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $147.43 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.36.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

