Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 11,886 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,886 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 33,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 204.8% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $142.53 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $416.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.