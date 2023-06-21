Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,213 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 73,350 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.