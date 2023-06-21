Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,274 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

