Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,424 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $65.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.08. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

