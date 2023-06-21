Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 3,274 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

