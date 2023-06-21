Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 445 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,517,000 after purchasing an additional 123,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after acquiring an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide



Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

