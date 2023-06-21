Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 574 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,404,000 after purchasing an additional 332,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,824,000 after buying an additional 51,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after buying an additional 559,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,002,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $605,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,672,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,902,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $605,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,672,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,902,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,631. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

