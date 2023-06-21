Fulton Bank N.A. Takes $341,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,054 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,827.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,827.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $5,965,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,882,994.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,563,899. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.48.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

