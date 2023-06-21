Fulton Bank N.A. Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 4.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Kroger by 58.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Kroger by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. Kroger’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

