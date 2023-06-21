Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

